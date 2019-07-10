I have been reading the articles and editorials concerning the video of Judge Dennis Reinaker’s traffic stop, and I, too, would like to know how LNP became aware of the stop and the video. You are very adamant about your Right-to-Know issues concerning our public officials, so I am exercising my right to know as a subscriber to your paper, and one who contributes to your salary. So please let us know how you became aware of this incident.
Also, concerning the letters written by two individuals who expressed their opinions regarding if the motorist had been a black male (“An example of white privilege,” June 19; “What if driver had been person of color?” June 20) I am offended by their comments, especially the one asserting that the motorist would likely have been shot if he were a black male. These comments are uncalled for, racist and an affront to every police officer in Lancaster County, deceased, retired and active. To make broad statements like these is reprehensible, and only goes to further divide our community. I strongly believe these writers owe Officer Chad Snader and all police officers in this county an apology. I doubt if that will happen, however. I just wonder if these writers also believe all Muslims are terrorists and all Hispanics are here illegally.
Randy L. Herman
Manor Township
Editor’s note: On May 28, LNP received a tip about a confrontation between Reinaker and a police officer. On May 31, LNP submitted a request for the dashcam video from East Lampeter Township under Act 22, a 2017 law that governs the release of video and audio recordings made by police departments; LNP’s request was granted June 7. The state’s Right-to-Know Law applies only to government entities. LNP does not reveal its confidential sources.