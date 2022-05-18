I found Stuart Wesbury’s column on April 27 (“Voting at the polls is the best option”) interesting and agree with him on the importance of voting.

I doubt that making Election Day a federal holiday would be of much value. Presidents Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day are both federal holidays. Employees of schools, banks and government get a paid holiday, and nearly everybody else has to go to work.

Meanwhile, Wesbury’s statement, “Forget the mail-in ballot, go vote in person while the car waits,” implies that all voting is quick and easy. Watch TV on Election Day and you will see people in long lines, some waiting for hours to vote. Of course, this does not happen in Willow Street, but in urban polling locations where voters tend to be minorities and low-income residents.

Voter fraud is a myth. One study within the past decade found only 31 credible incidents of fraud in 15 years and over 1 billion ballots.

Gerald Wagner

Quarryville