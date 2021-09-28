How can we offer a walkable, livable city that is pleasant in all dimensions?

For now, I believe it is impossible to sustain conversation during a walk down the street or while sitting for coffee at a sidewalk business. Ears are assaulted by people on whining electric bicycles. When they get older, some graduate to making a statement by shifting from stopped to high gear with enhanced blasts of sound from their modified automobiles.

Waiting to go at a traffic light is an exercise of choice between the loudest or the most raucous version of music chosen by the taste of the operator of a nearby car or motorcycle.

Indoors, one by one, our most cherished restaurants have seemingly succumbed to the same “design” elements. Gone are the booths, the tablecloths, the sound-softening wall coverings. In their place we have neutral colors, hard surfaces. All of these sound-enhancing features, it has been said, are designed to turn the tables more quickly. Get the customers out the door by taking away the comforts of lingering after dinner with friends.

Is this an environment we will accept?

I would like to see the newspaper do research and citizens’ suggestions. Do we have sufficient noise ordinances? If so, how can they be better enforced?

Roberta Strickler

Manheim Township