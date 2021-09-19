During the last full week of August, the Pennsylvania House State Government Committee held three livestreamed hearings in Mercer, Allegheny and Fayette counties to get resident opinions on congressional mapping decisions.

The map-drawing process, also known as redistricting, will take place sometime this year.

It was surprising to hear some elected officials ask the Republican-led committee to merely modify the map commissioned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2018. That map was drawn by redistricting expert and Stanford Law School professor Nathaniel Persily in California, and although it didn’t take into account geographical features, county, municipal or even precinct boundaries, it did a good job of balancing competing partisan interests in our state.

In their August newsletters, state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Drumore Township, and state Rep. Seth Grove, R-York County, wrote that “numerous testifiers would prefer their counties to be undivided within a single district, if possible, and if not, adjusting boundaries around the edges of existing districts.”

Additionally, the Lancaster County commissioners voted 2-1 in August to recommend that this county stay whole within one congressional district when the new congressional map is drawn. (Commissioner Craig Lehman, the board’s lone Democrat, opposed the resolution, saying he felt the priority should be to have “fair districts.”)

At the same time, numerous testifiers over past months have recommended committee members “start with a blank map,” including that of Amanda Holt, the Allentown piano teacher and data research contractor who famously challenged Pennsylvania’s 2011 legislative maps in court.

In her July 22, 2021, testimony before the House State Government Committee, Holt recommended that committee people prioritize their mapping criteria first, and “instead of working from existing district boundaries, start from a blank map without consideration of district numbers.”

At the hearings held in Mercer, Fayette and Allegheny Counties, 23 of 63 testifiers asked the commission to start with a blank map.

According to the Pennsylvania constitution, congressional districts must, as the state Supreme Court ruled in 2018, be “composed of compact and contiguous territory; as nearly equal in population as practicable; and which do not divide any county, city, incorporated town, borough, township, or ward, except where necessary to ensure equality of population.”

States must draw districts in a way that allow minority communities the opportunity to elect representation as long as it does not violate any of the other criteria.

For congressional districts, the population requirement is particularly careful to not violate the federal mandate of “one person, one vote.” As a result, the usual standard for population deviation in congressional maps is tiny, often none.

Rep. Grove, chairman of the House State Government Committee, has seemed to implicitly suggest prioritizing the criteria of keeping counties together over other constitutionally required criteria such as population. What is critical right now is that Grove and state Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill and Berks counties, chairman of the Senate State Government Committee, prioritize and publicize a set of criteria that will allow Pennsylvania voters to understand the decision-making around boundaries chosen by the committees.

Grove and Argall have promised that the process will be transparent and bipartisan. We take them at their word but, surely, hosting committee hearings and posting hearing information on the Pennsylvania Republican Caucus website gives the impression of huddling in the home team’s dugout.

State Rep. Scott Conklin, the Democratic chair of the House State Government Committee and therefore co-host of the hearings, has been prominently in attendance at all public hearings to date. Is there collaboration, conversation or engagement between the majority and minority chairs and members of these committees?

This is the first time in Pennsylvania history that open hearings like this have been conducted. Rep. Grove deserves credit for being efficient, but there is still room for improvement in scheduling hearings so people can use public transport to attend. The committee also should allow remote participation and should schedule some hearings during evening hours so that those who work days can attend. Sen. Argall doesn’t have a schedule of public hearings posted or a website that takes comments.

In contrast, the Legislative Reapportionment Commission has offered remote or in-person testimony during its hearings (redistricting.state.pa.us/commission/hearings). It will meet Tuesday; the commission seeks citizen input on how communities are impacted by district boundaries.

Criteria for creating maps must be clearly stated up front or the “transparency” we’ve been promised will ring hollow. Until information is posted on nonpartisan websites, the “bipartisan” label is a mirage. And unless participation is open to all voters, there is not sufficient inclusiveness.

South-central regional hearings for congressional districts will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at York College of Pennsylvania. Sign up to testify (in person or written) at paredistricting.com/schearing.

Patricia Rooney and Amy Ruffo are volunteers with Fair Districts PA (fairdistrictspa.com).