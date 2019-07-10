Your number of subscribers has diminished over the past few years, and you attribute it to the internet. There is probably some truth to that, but you should all be aware that, first, the majority of voters in this county voted for President Donald Trump and, second, on nearly every day since he has taken office, your paper has published an editorial or column criticizing everything that he does.
Some of your sources: the ultraliberal Washington Post, New York Times and others. I’m wondering if the people who own your business are directing you to publish biased material, which does not endear you to the majority of subscribers.
Would you please tell the readers why you are doing this?
Bob Hemingway
Pequea Township