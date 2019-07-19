Megan Rapinoe is another grandstanding athlete who — perhaps a fan of Colin Kaepernick — thinks herself above honoring the flag of the country that provides her opportunities, livelihood, travel, etc. She represents this country, but denigrates it by disrespecting a symbol recognized around the world.
Why? In so doing, she disrespects those of us who love our country and what it stands for. It’s our flag, but so much more; it symbolizes freedom, yes, even to do what she’s doing in making a statement. But her implicit statement is wrong!
Rapinoe wants to be seen and heard. On unequal pay — there she’s right. On not going to the White House — that’s her choice. On not honoring our flag — there she is so wrong!
Biting the hand that feeds you isn’t appreciated; blatantly disrespecting your patrons is a surefire way to lose viewers. From a team standpoint, her disrespectful stance was selfish and harmful to her sport, her team and ultimately to herself.
Some previous fans now dislike her. They aren’t alone in finding it sad, with so much division in our country. When joining millions witnessing an event that should enhance American unity, they feel like they’ve been slapped in the face by one of their own.
It’s uplifting to see and hear athletes who have a great life appreciate the opportunity afforded them as Americans and speak and act as a positive role model for youth. We need more of it, not more divisive displays. It’s Team USA, not Team Megan!
Melvin “Pete” Snyder
West Donegal Township