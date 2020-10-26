As the propaganda continued to spread and infect those susceptible to its power, something unexpected happened.

Those who seemed immune to the propaganda’s influence began to rise.

By some providential act, the blood of their forefathers began stirring in their veins and they suddenly could see freedom’s vulnerability.

In defiance of the propaganda, free men with clear minds began hanging signs and painting barns across the plains.

The race between the clouded minds poisoned by the propaganda and those whose minds clearly longed to be free was underfoot.

For those with clear minds understood that time was running out and the very fate of the temporal free world, itself, was at stake.

Charles Stouff

Martic Township