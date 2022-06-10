Have U.S. citizens been subjected to propaganda regarding the current conflict in Ukraine, not unlike the citizens of Russia?

How have we been persuaded to send billions of dollars to Ukraine in military aid, including heavy weaponry? Have the creation and spread of war myths contributed to current American support for Ukraine? If not, how could U.S. citizens be convinced to suffer oppressive domestic inflation, climate-related emergencies and exorbitant food and gas prices in sacrifice to the fighting in Ukraine?

Recently a veteran Russian diplomat resigned over his country’s invasion of Ukraine. Boris Bondarev wrote in a public statement: “Never have I been so ashamed of my country. ... Today the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy.”

The diplomat, a 20-year veteran of the Russian foreign ministry in Geneva, added: “It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred. It serves interests of few, the very few people thus contributing to further isolation and degradation of my country. Russia no longer has allies, and there is no one to blame but its reckless and ill-conceived policy.”

To what extent is the U.S. being “all about warmongering, lies and hatred” serving the interests of the very few war profiteers that are contributing to the further isolation and degradation of the world?

The U.S. risks losing allies, too, and “there is no one to blame but its reckless and ill-conceived policy.”

By extending the conflict instead of seeking to end it, I believe that we impose severe costs on Ukrainians, economically challenge our citizens, expose the world’s people to death by starvation, risk nuclear war and push our warming globe toward destruction. We must do better!

Harold A. Penner

Akron