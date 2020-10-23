President Donald Trump says “don’t be afraid” of COVID-19.

Tell that to the more than 222,000 who have died of the virus in the United States.

Tell that to the families who have lost a loved one.

Tell that to the tens of thousands who may be “long-haulers” and have lingering chronic health problems from the virus.

Tell that to the first responders and the health professionals who have had to face many, many more cases because we did not establish national strategies to minimize the case volume.

And this is not over yet. We are likely to have many more deaths by year’s end from COVID-19.

Please vote the emperor with no clothes out of office.

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy