Can we finally put to bed this fantasy that liquefied natural gas pipelines create “thousands of well-paying jobs”? Has everyone already forgotten that the pipeline through Lancaster County that created so many “new” jobs — which only lasted for a short time — resulted in acres of churned-up farmland, forest and residential property? Nobody in Lancaster has those new jobs anymore.

From all indications, we received a very temporary increase in commercial and industrial revenue for a final product that does not currently benefit our community. I fondly recall a horde of pickup trucks with out-of-state plates recklessly traversing rural roads between muddied excavation sites, causing traffic backups and polluting streams. They created, in my view, a permanent risk to our air, soil and groundwater.

If the trucks are gone, the ground is closed up and the gas is just passing through, how much did this pipeline really benefit our community?

This argument is not about energy independence, either. The United States sends more oil and liquified natural gas abroad than almost any other country. So, if you look past the politics, why are we doing this? Why aren’t we trying harder to transition to cleaner energy?

Ryan Dodson

Manheim Township