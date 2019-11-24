It wasn’t a vacation. Neither “trip” nor “journey” do it justice. Perhaps “pilgrimage” is the best word to describe the travel I undertook with members of my congregation and community a few weeks ago.
We visited the Deep South. We stood where Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat, crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge, stopped at the 16th Street Baptist Church where four young girls were killed in 1963, walked through the park marking the spot where Bull Connor unleashed the dogs and the fire hoses, and learned about the work of Bryan Stevenson’s Equal Justice Initiative, after standing in awe and walking through the Legacy Museum and Memorial for Peace and Justice, where racial terror lynchings are remembered. (Stevenson is author of the bestseller, “Just Mercy.”)
We learned about attempts at voter suppression, and we paid our respects at the graves of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. “Life-changing” doesn’t begin to describe the response of our travelers.
Before walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, we spent time with Joanne Bland.
Joanne is an African American woman, who attempted to cross the bridge under very different circumstance on what has come to be known as Bloody Sunday in 1965. She was 11 years old when she was beaten on the bridge. We stood with her on a concrete pad, and she asked each of us to pick up a stone and hold it up. She picked several people from the crowd to stand next to her with their stones. Referring to the longtime congressman from Georgia, she said, “John Lewis walked over your stone. He made history. Are you going to be a history maker too?” Most of us brought those small stones home with us.
When we were marketing this journey, we did so with a quote from Elie Wiesel. He said, “When you listen to a witness, you become a witness.” We became witnesses on this trip through the South.
At several points along the way, I paused to challenge the group. Even though most of us were keenly aware that many of these events took place during our own lifetimes, the temptation was great to shake our heads over events that happened “back then and down there.” I reminded them that into the 1970s, Lancaster County had restricted neighborhoods, social clubs and swimming pools. I reminded them of the Ku Klux Klan presence in Lancaster to this day.
We spoke about the late Hazel Jackson, the African American pioneer who integrated the faculties of the School District of Lancaster and Millersville University, but only after great struggle and much rejection.
We cannot be reliable witnesses unless we are willing to look at ourselves in the mirror.
One of our last visits was to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. There we saw sample classrooms from the era well before Brown v. Board of Education, the Supreme Court ruling that declared separate can never be equal. The disparities were horrifying.
And here’s the thing: If you look at Lancaster County today, there are schools in which students can leave their textbooks at home because there is a set of books that remains in the classroom, and other schools in which teachers must limit homework assignments because there is only the classroom set of textbooks. We have parents who examine the books their children bring home, only to discover that their own names are written in those books from a generation ago, and we have schools that provide their students with the latest and the greatest every year.
Shame on us as we point the finger at others without looking at ourselves, as we accept the funding disparities that routinely deny millions of dollars a year in state education funding to districts in which the majority of the students are young people of color (read more on this at bit.ly/SchoolFundingGapEditorial).
Borrowing from the name of an important curricular initiative, as we face history and ourselves, may we not fail as witnesses. May we not fail as history makers. May we not fail in bringing fairness and equity to students throughout our commonwealth.
Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. He also is a correspondent for LNP. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.