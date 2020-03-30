Thanks for the warning that the pro-Trump people will “play rough” if Joe Biden wins in November (“What goes around comes around,” March 25 letter). Mitch McConnell will certainly be on board with that belligerent spirit.

Reasonable folks are not pushing against Donald Trump for sport, as the letter writer implies. Having to constantly fact-check our own president over the last four years has been exhausting, to say the least, but his callowness during this coronavirus catastrophe should be the proof that we cannot take four more.

No “luck” needed for Biden in November, this “fool” believes.

Carol S. Rettew

Warwick Township