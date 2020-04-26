I am writing regarding news from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. I listened to a recent meeting and not one word was said about the new Saturday start to deer season, which began in 2019.

The majority of respondents in every survey I saw do not want a Saturday start this year or any year. This brings me to the conclusion that the Game Commission cares nothing about the hunters and outdoorsmen they are being paid to serve.

I have signed petitions and made phone calls by the dozen. I have spoken with many people on this subject and cannot believe the Game Commission went to the extreme measures it did. Therefore, as of right now, I cannot and will not be a part of this deer removal plan.

I will not be buying a license in Pennsylvania as long as the Game Commission continues to destroy the deer herd, the businesses and the fundraising opportunities for the organizations across the northern part of the state. I only hope things change before my grandkids are old enough to hunt. If you agree with me and you buy a license anyway, then you are just doing what they want you to do.

Joe Clement

Lancaster