I’m sure you remember as a child calling “do-over” while playing a game with friends. It was a way for another chance.

Well, for all who were seemingly convinced that President Joe Biden was a moderate and voted for him, you have a “do-over” opportunity coming soon.

You don’t have to wait until 2024. You can vote for conservatives in 2022. In that way, you can stop Biden and his team from further eroding the fabric of our country.

I am calling “do-over!”

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township