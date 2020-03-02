I have been weaning myself from submitting letters, but the Feb. 27 op-ed, “Portraits powerless to fix unjust laws,” by Kearasten Jordan was outrageous. It cannot stand without rebuttal. I find it irresponsible of LNP | LancasterOnline to publish this piece as a full-blown opinion column instead of a word-limited letter that I could have more easily blown off.
Having read this rambling, somewhat incoherent rant three times, I think I have distilled the writer’s points as follows. All laws are unjust and therefore should not be enforced. If they are enforced, they should never target black people, poor people, homeless people, mentally ill people, or addicts. I guess the rest of us are fair game.
I was intrigued by the writer’s description of “our friends and neighbors on the wrong side of police interactions.” I guess that is a new politically correct term for what most people refer to as “criminals.”
Rich Oliver
Rapho Township