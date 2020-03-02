In response to the Feb. 19 letter regarding a compromise on school property tax reform: The letter (“Compromise on tax reform?”) poses the question as to why we can’t “split” property tax reform between a reduced property tax and the creation or increase of another tax.
The argument against this, as I see it, is this: When have you ever seen a tax not increase over time?
If we simply reduce property tax and create or increase another tax, that’s OK for today. But over the years both taxes will continue to increase and we will simply end up with two big tax bills instead of one.
School taxes imposed on homeowners must be eliminated, and the income needs for the education system must be transferred to other sources — ones that are imposed on everyone at a fair and even rate. Generations of Pennsylvania politicians have given us lip service, promising to work toward a solution. Yet here we still sit with little or no help.
Think back: In 2004, Gov. Ed Rendell promised that if we allowed Pennsylvania to have slot machines, the additional tax revenue would greatly reduce our property tax burden. (Google it if you don’t remember.) We fell for it — hook, line and sinker. We now have full-blown gambling of every type and my property taxes have done nothing but increase ever since!
The education lobbyists and unions are too deep in the politicians’ pockets, and reelection is more important than the citizens of the state on this matter.
Bryan George
Pequea