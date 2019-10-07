Congressman Lloyd Smucker says in response to the impeachment inquiry surrounding President Donald Trump (“Lancaster’s federal lawmakers comment on impeachment probe,” Sept. 26): “The idea that the Democrats take any conduct by this president and say it’s impeachable is just wrong.”
This statement is an exaggeration, and, as such, it is false. Democrats do not take “any" conduct and say it's impeachable. Their talk about impeachment has been grounded in specific evidence of wrongdoing —evidence first laid out by the Mueller report and now again by a whistleblower’s complaint (confirmed by the president’s own words). At a time when dishonesty among politicians is rampant, Smucker has an obligation to speak precisely and accurately.
He did not do that this time.
Let’s be clear. If former President Barack Obama had withheld aid and then pressured a foreign leader to dig up dirt on a presidential opponent before the 2008 or 2012 election, Smucker would not be so accepting.
Smucker, it seems, has one set of morality for his opponents, and another for himself and his allies. This is not the kind of statesmanship we constituents expect.
All of us know instinctively that the kind of presidential behavior we are learning about is wrong. Even the Trump administration knew it was wrong. Why else would they have concealed the evidence on a top-secret national security server if there wasn’t something to hide?
How refreshing it would be if Smucker simply acknowledged all this, instead of attacking those who are working to uncover the facts and support the rule of law.
Barry Stoner
Elizabethtown