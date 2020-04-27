The government is toying with our rights as Americans. It is defiling our most sacred laws and freedoms due to fear. I understand that this is an unprecedented time, and that fear is a natural reaction to it, but — and this is a big but — nothing, and I truly mean nothing, is worth giving up our rights as Americans and our freedoms provided by the Constitution.

Being free comes with ups and downs, people. The risk of being a free person comes with as many issues as it does positives. That is the price we pay to be free. A politician should not have the right to tell an American he cannot open his legitimate business. A governor should not have the right to shut down certain businesses, while others are allowed to work freely.

Nobody, period, is allowed to tell me — or anyone else for that matter — that they are not allowed to attend church. Our federal lawmakers and those in all other forms of government love to quote the Constitution when a political rival is breaking its sacred writings.

But nobody, save U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky — a man who is being condemned at this time — had the courage to actually step up and say that the entire country is breaking its own laws right now.

My right to assemble, gone.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

My right to religious freedom, gone.

People’s right to work, gone.

Am I the only person here who is furious about this? I really doubt it.

Eric Zelt

Clay Township