LNP and others made sure we knew about shooting deaths in California, Texas, Ohio and Columbia borough.
Consider the Aug. 9 LNP headline: “It’s the guns!” Do the media question over 40,000 traffic deaths a year? No bullets involved, ergo, no liberal ax to grind? No ban on cars and trucks? Dead is still dead.
Liberal protesters never stood at the Capitol steps waving signs with the following outcries concerning these traffic deaths:
— Why can cars go so fast?
— There should be a horsepower limit of 50.
— Why should any family need more than one car?
— So much blood and gore at a traffic accident!
— All those mangled bodies!
— Those big trucks look like assault vehicles! They are loud and scary!
— Why does anybody need such high-capacity vehicles?
— Get rid of these dangerous things!
— There are way too many of them!
— Why doesn’t Washington do something about this problem?
— Are you willing to have the blood of many individuals, including children, on your hands?
— If I go out in public, I’m afraid I’ll be run over!
— Nonexistent LNP headline: “It’s the cars and trucks!”
These are some gun protests altered and applied to something else. Maybe you don’t protest traffic deaths in this manner because you realize the drivers are the problem, not the vehicles. The drivers. The ones operating the vehicles.
Thank you for printing this. Local TV does not harbor opposing views.
Bob Reed
Colerain Township