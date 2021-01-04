How blest are we, my Patrons dear,

Who hail another newborn year.

This couplet comes from the “Newsboy’s Address to the Patrons of the Intelligencer & Weekly Advertiser.” It was printed Jan. 6, 1821 — the first day of the new year that a Lancaster newsboy or boys sold copies of the weekly newspaper, an ancestor of LNP.

Publication of an annual “Newsboy’s Address” greeting the new year began as early as 1787, according to the first reference the Scribbler can find with the aid of newspapers.com. That address featured a poetic dialogue between two newsboys of the Hartford (Connecticut) Courant.

The Courant, first printed in 1764, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. The Lancaster Journal, founded in 1794, and the Lancaster Intelligencer, in 1799, are also among the oldest papers. All three, as well as other early American newspapers, published “Newsboy's Addresses” in the early 19th century or earlier.

So it was with some confusion that the Scribbler read an essay in the winter 2021 online edition of American Heritage. Adapted from Vincent DiGirolamo’s “Crying the News: A History of America’s Newsboys,” this essay claims that the first newsboys sold papers in New York City in 1833.

DiGirolamo’s book, published in 2020 by Oxford University Press, has been critically acclaimed, so the Scribbler found this apparent dating error odd.

But then the Scribbler found a corroborating notice on nationalcalendarday.com for National Newspaper Carrier Day, which is celebrated annually on Sept. 4. That is the date on which the New York Sun’s publisher hired his first paperboy in 1833. Barney Flaherty was 10 years old.

Now, perhaps there is a difference between hiring one named paperboy in New York City in 1833 and employing, decades earlier, anonymous newsboys in New York, Hartford, Lancaster and other cities. (Not to mention newsboys who sold papers in England well before that.) But Barney Flaherty was not the first newsboy.

The first Lancaster newsboy predates 1801. Apparently too busy delivering newspapers to publish an annual address on schedule that year, the “Address of the News-Boy, to the Patrons of the Intelligencer & Weekly Advertiser on the Commencement of a New Century” was not published until Feb. 4, 1801.

The last local “Carrier’s Address” apparently was printed in the Intelligencer on Jan. 1, 1829, according to newspapers.com. It is difficult to imagine that young boys wrote these long, fairly sophisticated rhymes, even if they had help from their parents. The Scribbler can find no reference to the actual authors.

This is an exercise in trivia, of course, but newsboys and later newsgirls hardly provided a trivial service to newspaper readers. Thousands of Americans grew up hawking and delivering newspapers while earning money to buy their first bikes or slingshots.

Some of them played in a band. A century after the last “Carrier’s Address” appeared in the Intell, Lancaster Newspapers organized the Newsie Cadet Band. The “Newsies” marched in parades, presented concerts and performed at the White House in the summer of 1930.

For the rest of the 20th century and well into the 21st, boys and girls, musicians or not, delivered newspapers from Washington Boro to Gap. When the afternoon Lancaster New Era merged with the morning Intelligencer Journal in 2009, delivery by youngsters essentially ended. Today, only adults drive papers around the county.

Poetry and newspaper delivery parted ways nearly two centuries ago. Multiple technological and other changes since then certainly have not brought them back together.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.

