I believe it’s time for a psychological assessment of Donald Trump’s mental fitness to responsibly fulfill duties of the office of the presidency.

Mental health professionals might confirm what many Americans already believe. We observe Trump’s antics on stage daily at his rally-style COVID-19 briefings. He often begins with the rambling self-adulation of his “I alone” accomplishments. The president then seeks and demands flattery from his unquestioning political cronies.

Trump bashes the media’s most respected journalists — those who dare to question the delays in the COVID-19 response that potentially cost thousands of American lives.

Perhaps the experts can also tell us why die-hard supporters continue to defend the hateful rhetoric and misguided actions of this dangerous man, who seemingly has no conscience, morality or empathy. How is it possible that Trump supporters are not troubled by the more than 18,000 documented lies he has told the American people?

We observe Trump in moments when he seems delusional and out of touch with reality. I believe his abusive speeches inspire hate crimes and promote protest gatherings that help spread the virus. And when he says from the podium that he has “total authority” over everything, we begin thinking “dictator.”

With increasing frequency, this president appears to have gone off the rails, and his judgment seems impaired. We need clarity from experts concerning Trump’s mental health and his fitness, or unfitness, for office.

Fritz Fichtner

Denver