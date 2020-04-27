On March 12, there was a letter in LNP | LancasterOnline about people driving in the rain without headlights on, contrary to state law "Try spreading the word." It was said the police are not enforcing this law because they don’t want to get out of their vehicle and get wet.

One day in March, it rained all day and I had to be out a good portion of the day. At least 25% to 30% of the vehicles that were on the road did not have any lights on.

As much as I hate the government regulating things, why can’t a requirement be made that all new cars sold in Pennsylvania must have headlights and rear lights that come on automatically when the wipers are turned on?

It would be nice to see someone in Harrisburg come up with some commonsense legislation, since they are taking such large salaries and never-ending benefits.

Dennis Piasecky

Salisbury Township