I would like to bring to your attention the good work from state House Reps. Steve Mentzer and Keith Greiner in proposing House Bill 2524 to provide funding to perform COVID-19 antibody testing for businesses in Pennsylvania.

As we know, Lancaster County has a large number of retirement and assisted living facilities, and statistics have shown that residents at these locations are more at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Antibody testing for employees in these facilities could have a significant impact in reducing the spread of COVID-19 to these residents by ensuring employees caring for them cannot transmit the virus.

HB 2524 would allow funds for all eligible employers, not just these facilities, to be reimbursed for the costs of performing antibody testing. More antibody testing done across the state can also help us answer questions about the virus and how long a person might be resistant after contracting COVID-19 and recovering. Or how long a person who was infected with COVID-19 remains contagious to others in the community.

Funding from HB 2524 should advance Pennsylvania’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state and especially in our retirement and assisted living facilities.

Mentzer and Greiner should be commended for their work toward a solution to the COVID-19 crisis.

Andrew and Jenifer Schmitt

Warwick Township