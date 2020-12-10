As LNP | LancasterOnline publishes articles about various facilities, restaurants, stores and businesses with COVID-19 cases or exposure, it should report all sides of the story.

Your reporting has slanted articles (as do the media in general) with scary numbers and predictions. In my view, what you do not report often enough are the guidelines, protocols and procedures that are being followed.

You do not report that at many nursing home facilities, the residents who contract COVID-19 are offered (or their families are offered) top medical care, medicine and the opportunity to be transferred to a hospital. Many decline those options and choose “comfort care.” If you have never had a loved one who has been admitted to a nursing facility or have never been a caregiver, you have no idea how difficult those decisions are for the person and the family.

Every business has many “contacts” every day — employees, vendors, deliveries, customers, etc. Masks and social distancing are required.

Before the newspaper names businesses with COVID-19 cases, you should try investigating the true stories and spend the time needed to find out all the facts. At this point, it is more likely all businesses, families, schools and people have had some sort of exposure — known and unknown. It is a sad situation and we are all anxious to get through this pandemic.

Your job is to report fairly and accurately with all sides of every story being represented. Unfortunately, the media have lost sight of their responsibility and are seemingly only concerned with sensationalizing news to inflate their ratings and their profits.

Barbara Arms

Providence Township