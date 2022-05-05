State Sen. Doug Mastriano is a retired U.S. Army colonel who had 30 years of active duty, holds a doctorate in history, has four master’s degrees and is a published author.

In my view, he is a leader — ethical, faithful and has integrity, unlike other politicians. When he makes a commitment, he keeps his word.

Although Mastriano voted for state Act 77 in 2019, the law was modified by Gov. Tom Wolf, then-state Secretary of Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar and members of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, who in my view aren’t authorized to change election law.

As for Jan. 6, 2021, it is a fact that the FBI said last summer that it had little evidence that the events at the U.S. Capitol represented an organized plot or insurrection. Every citizen has the right to attend rallies.

Unlike some of his colleagues, Mastriano worked throughout the state’s pandemic shutdown. He was there for the people and listened to those who called and asked for help. People not only lost their jobs, but some longtime family businesses are now permanently closed, thanks to Wolf’s arbitrary decisions on which could and could not be open.

I believe that Mastriano is the leader Pennsylvania needs. He works for the people. Through his words and actions, he has shown it. He fought for 30 years in the military to keep our freedoms, and he has continued to do so.

Do your research. Listen to him. Know that he stands for freedom, parents’ rights, school choice, a repeal of Act 77, the wider opening of the state’s energy sector and more.

Remember this: Facts are a stubborn thing and we are a constitutional republic.

Tamera M. Gehris, Manor Township