The tragedy of 9/11 occurred three years before I was born. Although I was not alive during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93, the devastation of these terrorist strikes has still been a very real and present concept to me.

I remember my parents and grandparents recalling exactly where they were when the news was broadcast across the country — the news that America, the country we had felt so safe and secure in for so long, was now under obvious attack.

A particular story that I remember was from my grandmother. She told me that when the World Trade Center was attacked, she was teaching at an elementary school. All activities for the day had come to an abrupt halt as everyone gathered around small TVs, watching in horror and disbelief as the pillars of smoke gathered above New York City. School ended early that day, as students and faculty were sent home to support and be supported by their families.

As a teacher at the school, my grandmother waited with her students as parents arrived to take their children home. Although everyone was filled with a sudden sense of fear and uncertainty, one student was particularly affected. The student’s father had been scheduled to be on one of the planes that had crashed into the World Trade Center.

My grandmother was stricken with grief when she heard the news, but, much to her surprise, the student seemed very at peace. The student reassured my grandmother, saying he knew that God had his hand of protection over his father and that everything would be OK.

It wasn’t until later that the student’s family received the news that their father had miraculously missed his flight and had not boarded a plane that would eventually crash into the World Trade Center.

When I hear this story, I am particularly moved, not only by the student’s faith but also by the miraculous sparing of the student’s father. The story is a reminder to me that although the attacks led to grieving by the entire nation, there were those who were directly affected. Every one of those passengers on those planes that crashed into a building or went down would be missed by someone, and every victim had family or friends who would grieve on account of their absence.

The events that occurred on 9/11 seemed to me like they had always been a part of America’s history, just like how I thought airport security checks had always been a necessity and that the possibility of someone taking a bomb onto a plane had always been a rational concern.

I realize now, however, that for my parents and many of the adults in my life, 9/11 changed a lot of things. And some things that seem customary to me because I was born after the terrorist attacks were new to them, because they lived through them.

All things considered, the more I learn about these attacks, the more I am incredibly sobered. I may not have lived through it, or even near the time it happened, but there will never be a day when I forget what happened on Sept. 11, nor a minute when I see that the time is exactly 9:11 and I don’t shudder, thinking back on the horrific tragedy that hurled my entire nation into grief.

Jude Prestidge is in the 11th grade at Dayspring Christian Academy.