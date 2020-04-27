I haven’t appreciated every government measure that has been taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both political parties were seemingly guilty of political grabs rather than doing what’s in our best interest.

However, I greatly appreciate Gov. Tom Wolf’s work with the state Department of Health (and specifically Dr. Rachel Levine) to establish secure guidelines during this crisis.

While the actions were delayed and often confusing to the public, this is not an issue anybody was prepared for. We have little, if any, training and knowledge for this type of scenario. Our health care experts, medical professionals and first responders have the greatest knowledge to handle this, not our legislators or our “Facebook professionals.” So I place my faith in those who have seen the effects of the virus, are beginning to understand its impact, and are making decisions based on the facts — not generalized statistics — regarding when to reopen the economy.

We cannot rush back to work and school unless there are strong levels of enforcement to ensure that businesses, employers, employees, consumers and all involved are equally protected when resuming these activities. If we act too quickly in order to boost the economy temporarily, we will risk the lives of many vulnerable individuals.

I strongly support slow, precise actions that promote the safety of all Pennsylvanians while reopening the economy step by step. We can and we will return to a new normal. We have overcome these hurdles before and will continue to do so time and time again.

Nicholas Good

Lancaster Township