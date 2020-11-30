Kudos to everyone involved in Manheim Township Performing Arts’ stunning and innovative virtual production of “She Kills Monsters.” Twelve high school actors, each performing separately from home on Zoom, managed to pick up cues, delineate character (in some cases two separate characters) and interact with each other.

We can barely imagine the hours of work it took to pull this together so seamlessly.

Most impressive, the play itself is an extremely courageous choice, highlighting powerful themes of diversity and empowerment.

Bravo to all the risk takers who pulled off this miracle — talented cast members, tech crew, directors Kristel Kennedy and Joanne Weaver, and the supportive parents who served as in-home proxies.

Candace and John O'Donnell

Lancaster