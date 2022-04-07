Reading the very good explanation by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi of the Manheim Township zoning situation with the Oregon Village development caused me to laugh out loud (“Project again headed to judge,” April 5).

It wasn’t Lisi’s helpful narrative that amused me. It was that the situation led me to singing a children’s nursery rhyme that many of your readers will also recall.

Here we go looby loo.

Here we go looby light.

Here we go looby loo.

All on a Saturday night.

You put your left foot in.

You take your left foot out.

You give your foot a shake, shake, shake.

And turn yourself about.

Dave Busey

Leacock Township