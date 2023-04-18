Just started my day reading Salena Zito’s excellent column about enjoying a conversation with strangers with very different politics in Bedford Springs (“We can all get along with dignity and grace,” April 14 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Her message should be spread far and near. We can and must learn to get along, whether we agree politically. I only wish Zito would have reminded our politicians to stop stirring up animosity and painting their political adversaries as evil.

Edward T. Chory, M.D.

East Hempfield Township