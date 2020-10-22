Most of the op-eds published in LNP | LancasterOnline are, by design, slanted toward the left or right.

One that strikes a clear view of the 2020 election, in my view, is Salena Zito’s “America’s roller coaster won’t end anytime soon,” which was published Oct. 17.

Zito correctly observes that Donald Trump was not the cause of the 2016 populist movement, but rather the result of it. The liberal elite on the two coasts don’t get this.

Joe Biden is marketed as a moderate, but I believe he is handled by people I view as far-left extremists, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg.

If the Democrats win in November and control Congress and the presidency, Biden might be under extreme pressure to go along with their radical agenda. If Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer ram through sweeping changes that affect our freedoms and institutions and tear apart the Constitution, the political pendulum likely will swing back to the right.

In 2022, the majority of Senate seats up for grabs will be those of Democrats.

This year we’ll see how the pendulum swings. It always does.

Bob Bruhn

Lititz