In response to the Salena Zito op-ed (“Trump was result of populism, not its creator”) that appeared in the April 21 LNP | LancasterOnline: Oh, please, what a load of manure!

In my view, the people who still display “Trump” banners believe the Big Lie about the election and believe they deserve better. It begs the question of what, exactly? And why?

I believe it’s because they are predominantly white and resentful. And they’re wondering why the world can’t just be like it was. You know, when white privilege delivered on its promise.

But it is a different world. Things change, and populism and nationalism don’t deal well with changing times. It was and is ridiculous that former President Donald Trump was christened their leader — the son of wealth, a failed businessman and nasty reality TV celebrity. It’s the plot of a bad TV soap opera!

And to think that after four disastrous years of Trump at the helm — when his policies further degraded his followers’ economic stability and contributed to over half a million COVID-19 deaths — they still explain away the criticism of Trump as the complaints of “leftist” haters.

Sorry, doesn’t work. Some people just never learn, even the hard way.

Janis Wack

Rapho Township