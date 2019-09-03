On Aug. 23, a letter writer (“Helpful tutorial on road etiquette”) expressed frustration with drivers who fail to get into the proper lane miles before a lane is actually closed at construction areas.
The writer felt that it was rude for drivers to pass others and then try to switch lanes right at the point where the lanes merge into one.
I travel in other states that promote this as a desired action. They use what is called the “zipper method” and have signs that encourage drivers to “use both lanes to the merge point.” Then they have a sign showing drivers from each lane alternating in a zipper-like fashion to take turns merging. This reduces the distance that traffic is backed up by using two lanes instead of one on the approach.
This has been studied by engineers and has been proven to be much more effective.
I’m curious why our state doesn’t do this. Take a look at the study.
Bob Mellinger
East Hempfield Township