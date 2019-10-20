I have successfully avoided the construction area on Route 222. However, the last time I was through that zone there were no signs saying, “use both lanes” or “take turns at the merge point” (“Zipper what?” Oct. 13 Sunday LNP). In addition to that message, a line should be added, “then merge every other vehicle.”
Other significant “zipper” merge areas are on both sides of Route 30 at Route 222. Other on-ramps can be a problem, as well. The main culprits are those drivers who do not use their turn indicators in advance to signal their intent. Frequently as I come up the on-ramp from Oregon Pike to enter Route 30 eastbound, vehicles that intend to go north on Route 222 are alongside me and then put their turn signal on and attempt to crowd me out of the way to enter Route 222 northbound. It would be so helpful if traffic officers would go on a campaign of citing drivers who do not use their turn signals properly.
R.H. Brenneman
Former Lancaster County commissioner
Manheim Township