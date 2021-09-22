I am extremely upset and opposed to the state Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee’s most recent antics of sending a subpoena to the Pennsylvania Department of State to obtain information of every state voter registered as of last November. They are seeking our personal information, including driver’s license numbers and the last four digits of our Social Security number.

They have zero rights to my private information. Our Social Security numbers are not in any way meant to be a form of identification. They were, and are, only for the means of tracking the earnings of U.S. workers.

Someone must stop this continual disruption to our democracy — the Big Lie.

I am only one person, but my voice matters. Someone must stop this nonsense and disband this committee, which I believe is overstepping the reason for its formation.

Sharron M. Gilbert

Manor Township