I do not understand why the writer of the April 28 letter “Zero energy is wishful thinking” and the June 4 letter “Zero energy and magic” is so against zero-energy and zero-waste projects.

These are what we should be striving for. The writer completely misinterpreted, in my view, what zero energy means. A zero-energy building is one that produces more energy than it uses. These are being built right now and you can retrofit existing buildings to be zero-energy.

It is true that, right now, solar panels are only 23% efficient, but prototypes in late-stage development are almost 50% efficient. Solar panels with battery storage are already cheaper than using coal and are very competitive with natural gas projects. Large-scale solar projects are being priced at about 2 cents per kilowatt hour.

But the real benefit that the letter writer forgets to mention is that zero-energy projects don’t produce carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions, which pollute our atmosphere and do tremendous damage to our health.

The real question is, why aren’t we making all projects zero-energy projects?

Jim Sandoe

Ephrata