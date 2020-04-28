Older folks will remember the hit song “I Can Dream, Can’t I?” — popularized by the Andrew Sisters in the late 1940s. It came to mind while reading the April 14 LNP | LancasterOnline letter titled “Now is the time for US to go green.”

The writer suggests the construction of “zero-energy buildings,” and the creation of “a zero-energy grid (to) electrify everything including … transportation, private and public.”

Similarly, the writer suggests “zero-waste manufacturing” and “zero-emissions transportation.”

Of course, there can’t be zero-energy, zero-waste or zero-anything that humans contrive and touch. If there was zero-energy transportation, for example, then perpetual motion apparatus would have been invented, and vehicles wouldn’t require fuel, batteries, pedal power or horses. Wow, zero emissions — and zero waste, including horse poop.

Still, we must recognize that all raw materials, fuels and natural energy sources — solar, wind, hydro, tidal, nuclear — whether from land, air, sea, outer or inner space, are God-given and, in fact, free — until we go to use them.

Nevertheless, all should support wishful thinking — it is good for the soul.

Bob Horst

Manheim Township