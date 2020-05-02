Is “Zero energy wishful thinking,” as an April 28 letter states? I don’t think so. The technology already exists. According to the U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, “zero” buildings are simply those that “combine energy efficiency and renewable energy generation.” The energy required to heat, cool, run appliances, etc., is produced on-site and equals or exceeds the building’s demands. Challenging, yes. Fantasy, no.

And a “zero (carbon emissions) energy grid”? Right now we rely on an old and dirty electrical system for our power. It’s time for an upgrade to a more reliable and clean grid. The present grid was established in the 1920s and was designed to convey electricity from large power plants burning fossil fuels. Nowadays, renewable energy from sun and wind is booming. We have the technology to generate clean power, but we need a more efficient mechanism for saving power during low-use times, among other things.

Zero-waste companies are also alive and well. Suburu hasn’t sent manufacturing waste to a landfill in over 12 years. About 96% of a Subaru can be recycled or reused. The company even shares its efficiency know-how with other organizations in an effort to get more people onboard with the zero-waste philosophy. Toyota, General Motors, Google and Procter & Gamble are also successful examples of waste eliminators.

I can see how this may sound like a fantasy. The famous science fiction writer, Arthur C. Clarke, once said, “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.”

Karen Wenger

Elizabethtown