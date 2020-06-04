For older folks, letters to the editor are their version of texting and instant messaging. So, here is a response to the May 2 letter “Zero energy is not wishful thinking.”

It is apropos that the writer concludes with a quote from a science fiction writer who conflates technology and magic. Indeed, the letter writer’s concepts of “zero-energy” systems and zero-waste, zero-emissions processes would require magic to become realities.

Elementary thermodynamics teaches that nothing works with zero energy, zero losses. No closed system can generate enough energy to sustain its operation, because generation/transformation processes can’t be 100% efficient. Energy is a natural entity, and no apparatus contrived by man can generate, transform or extract energy from God-given sources — fossil, solar, wind, hydro, tidal, nuclear — without waste and losses. (Otherwise, one could build perpetual energy systems.)

A notorious example: flat-panel solar collectors that are ubiquitous on rooftops. They are only about 23% efficient, at best, in transforming solar energy to electricity in daytime. Nighttime efficiency is zero. The heavy losses are mostly thermal radiation (heat).

Word of caution: It is desirable to put solar panels in sunlit open areas rather than on residential rooftops. Life-cycle roofing costs likely will outweigh the value of generated electricity.

The promotion of zero-energy, zero-waste systems remind me of a Disney cartoon decades ago. It showed Goofy promoting his invention of a perpetual motion machine, and his enthusiastic exclamation: “It almost works — but keeps stopping!”

Bob Horst

Manheim Township