Anyone serving the public soon learns you cannot please everyone all the time. But this does not mean you don’t try. Serving Brecknock Township as a supervisor for 24 years, Arthur Zerbe always took time to listen to the residents of Brecknock Township and board members, and he worked to arrive at mutually agreeable solutions.
Zerbe was first elected in 1994 and will leave his position as supervisor Jan. 4, 2020. My research indicates that, since the early 1900s, only two supervisors served for more years: Benjamin B. Becker from 1923-1950 and Paul H. Weinhold from 1950-1978. Zerbe also served as the township roadmaster from 1999 to 2015.
I first learned to know Zerbe as a fur buyer, then as the township tax collector, before he became a supervisor. As I commingle with other leader throughout the county, Zerbe remains one of the best known residents from our township. First hesitant about the township purchasing Brubaker Park, he soon embraced it, and contributed hundreds of hours of this own time to create what we all enjoy today. He personally had a hand in most of the stonework you see at the park.
The condition of roads was always very important to him. Nothing pleased him more than to have his roads cleared, and in the best driveable condition in the area, after each storm.
Arthur, it was our privilege to have you live and serve in our township. We wish you well as you enjoy your retirement.
Jerry Long
Brecknock Township