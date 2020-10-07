The coming election holds one of the most important choices of your life. Former Vice President Joe Biden represents, in my view, the socialistic form of government extolled by Bernie Sanders and adopted by Biden in exchange for Bernie’s endorsement. President Donald Trump embraces the principles of democracy, where freedom is the foundation of government “of, for and by the people.”

In the 1980s, I visited East Berlin, which was under Soviet rule. One of my most poignant memories was when an elderly woman approached and begged us to mail a letter to her family when we returned to the West. No mail was allowed to be sent to areas outside of the East. We sadly refused because had we been caught with that letter by either the police or the border guards, we would have been arrested and likely imprisoned.

Touring Havana, Cuba, in 2018, we learned that some of its shiny USA 1950s autos did not belong to the citizens but were government-owned taxicabs! In the downtown area were large mansions in disrepair confiscated by the government and used for housing large families in one or two rooms. The only new construction was on government buildings in Revolution Square. A poorly lit warehouse, reminiscent of our country’s factories a hundred or more years ago, was being used by seamstresses. Doors were opened for air. Two uniformed women in their 60s were sweeping streets around a park. The socialistic government controlled everything!

Biden’s socialism or Trump’s democracy? Your vote. Your choice!

Gail Glatfelter

Ephrata