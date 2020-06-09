It is with great sadness and dismay that I witness behaviors by some younger people during the COVID-19 pandemic that seem to indicate either ignorance of facts or just pure and simple selfishness.

It is very clear to all that this virus is deadly and most dangerous to older Americans. Yet it seems that many younger people have ignored the need to wear masks in public. This is likely based upon the fact that few children and younger people die from COVID-19. Therefore, I suppose their rationale for skipping the masks is “I’m fine!” But, in fact, people who do not wear masks in public might pick up the virus and bring it home to their parents and grandparents. Is that kind or caring behavior toward your own relatives?

The older generations raised and kept you safe. They gave you food, clothing, a home, protection and medical care. They watched over, advised and guided you. They paid for your needs. And now, their reward is what? To suffer as a result of your self-centered behavior?

You are biting the hand that fed you. It frustrates me, because it just seems to be a mean thing to do to relatives who protected you and loved you. I won’t even start on the issue of one’s supposed “human right” not to be forced to wear a mask. Is your drink at a crowded bar or barbecue more important than an older American’s life? Shame on you!

Cliff Catania

Elizabethtown