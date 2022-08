I am disappointed when I read about the goals of many of those in the younger generations. Many are rejecting the ways of God.

Instead of America being a nation blessed by God, I worry that America will be a nation with many curses. This will be because young people are rejecting God and God’s ways, and they will not be blessed as they might be.

How good it is — what a blessing it is — for the people who honor God and walk in his ways.

Wilmer Thomas

Lititz