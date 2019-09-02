On Aug. 22, my wife and I were at Shady Maple Farm Market. While we were shopping, a young girl about 11 or 12 years old came up to me and shook my hand and thanked me for my service. (I was wearing my Army veterans hat.) She was with her mom and sister.
I was discharged in 1965, and I have been thanked for my service time and time again. In all those years, I have never been thanked by a person so young. It brought tears to my eyes and gave me hope that there are young people out there who appreciate what all veterans have done. I hope that her mother is a reader of this letter; I want to thank her for raising two beautiful children.
Thomas Cusick
East Lampeter Township