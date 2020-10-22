For those who are hesitant to vote for President Donald Trump because they don’t like his personality or style, please consider all that is at stake and what a vote for the president actually supports, in my view: Upholding the First Amendment and the right to speak your opinion and not be censored. Backing the Second Amendment and the right to protect your life and family. Respecting the police and maintaining law and order. Appointing federal judges and Supreme Court justices who revere and protect the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Safeguarding the Electoral College and preventing the packing of the Supreme Court. Lowering taxes, cutting regulations and restoring unprecedented economic prosperity. Preserving energy independence. Returning our troops from foreign countries and ending America’s involvement in endless foreign conflicts. Keeping jobs in America and not outsourcing them again to China, Mexico and other countries. Securing our borders and promoting legal immigration. Honoring our military and veterans. Continuing the peace progress in the Middle East. Defending the right of the unborn to live. Uplifting minority communities through opportunity zones. And repudiating the left’s toxic identity politics that have caused so much division and animus.

A vote to reelect the president is not a vote for one person, but a vote for the very survival of our nation. What has the Democratic Party accomplished these past four years other than hating the president and seemingly blaming everything on Russian collusion? Before voting, ask yourself this: Should your dislike of one man’s temperament outweigh your love for this country?

Mae Stehman

Lititz