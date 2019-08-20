We hear so many negatives, I would like to share a positive. I got an email from a 14-year-old young man who said he is too young to get a job, but he has time so he would like to volunteer as a helper for Meals on Wheels. We asked him to come into the church and meet with us and see if it’s something he wants to do. He said yes, and came in faithfully 10 mornings out of his summer break to work with the ladies in the kitchen, and then he also went with the drivers and delivered the meals to the recipients.
It did my heart good to see a young man step up to the plate, without a bat in his hand. There really are a lot of good kids in this world.
Gerry Geib
President
Manheim Meals on Wheels