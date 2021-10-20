Two items in the news have me concerned. One is restricting a woman’s right to a first- or second-trimester abortion. Those who want to restrict an abortion to the first six weeks of pregnancy seem to believe it is the right of the state (most recently, Texas) to take control of a woman’s body and make health decisions for her.

Simultaneously, many Republican governors and other Republican politicians are decrying President Joe Biden's vaccination mandates and Gov. Tom Wolf’s school mask mandate as “government overreach,” arguing that individuals should have control over their own bodies and health decisions.

Why is it appropriate for one health decision (abortion) to be made by a government body, but another (government-mandated vaccination), to be considered overreach?

Now, of course, some readers will say, it sounds like this writer is both for abortion rights and for vaccination and mask mandates. Isn’t that having it both ways, too?

The difference is obvious to me. Whether or not to have an abortion is a private matter. The public is unaffected by a woman choosing an abortion. Rejecting vaccination or mask mandates interferes with the public’s health and well-being by prolonging the pandemic-related societal health and economic consequences.

William Bauer

West Donegal Township