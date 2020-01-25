Last year, the Christmas advertising started earlier than most years, the reasoning being that Thanksgiving was later and that there were fewer shopping days before Christmas.
That is the most ridiculous thing that I have ever heard. There are exactly 365 days from one Christmas to the next, and one more on leap year.
There are no laws or rules that say you have to start Christmas shopping after Thanksgiving.
I usually start after New Year’s Day. I am also blessed to know how to knit, crochet and embroider, so the majority of my gifts are handmade. As for the youngsters on my list, I always give money. This way they can get anything they want.
Let’s just all remember the real meaning of Christmas, and what the original Christmas gift was. Love.
Dora Catherson
Lancaster