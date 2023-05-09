I’ve had trouble accessing quality medical care in Lancaster County, and I talked to Alice Yoder about my issues.

I’m a blood cancer survivor who moved to Lancaster city three years ago, and I’ve still not been able to transfer to a local primary care physician or find adequate access to local specialists. When we moved, I searched for a new primary care physician and learned that the plentiful list provided by Medicare was a mirage. Most physicians on the list don’t see patients outside the hospital. The rest I contacted told me that their practice couldn’t handle my complex case. The last woman I spoke to ended the conversation with an ominous warning: “Don’t move to Lancaster with your issues.”

There are also no bus routes to the medical campuses in the county, and most practices have left the city for these hubs. When we moved here, I believed I’d be able to walk to my doctors, but there are few left in the city, many having relocated to campuses like 2100 Harrisburg Pike.

Alice Yoder, who is running for Lancaster County commissioner, began her career as a critical care nurse and is an experienced health care administrator. After my conversations with her campaign — with which I’m not affiliated — I believed that Alice Yoder has the experience and vision to get the results we need to build a better medical system, one that can properly treat Lancaster residents.

T. Fox Dunham

Lancaster