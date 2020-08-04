I am a longtime member of the Lancaster YMCA. I started attending years ago when my physician informed me that I was on my way to having Type 2 diabetes. Since then, I have been an active member. My favorite activity before the Y closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic was the 8:30 a.m. deep water exercise class. This class is wonderful — full of really nice people.

However, I am very concerned hearing about how deeply in debt the Lancaster Y has become (“Lancaster YMCA may close for good after merger on hold; board issues appeal,” June 7 LancasterOnline). YMCA in Lancaster is a very important part of our community. There is no facility close at hand that can duplicate this institution.

I also am concerned that there has not been much publicity around this problem — only a little in the newspapers, and I don’t recall seeing anything on the evening news. Perhaps if it were better publicized, fundraising could help alleviate some of the financial problems.

Ron Ashby

Lancaster